PASO ROBLES — During the California Mid-State Fair, agents from the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) worked to prevent underage drinking, which resulted in over 70 citations at and around the fairgrounds.

According to a press release from ABC, the agency focused on preventing youth access to alcohol during the event. Agents worked multiple days at the fairgrounds and conducted a minor decoy operation in the city of Paso Robles.

Agents issued 72 citations at and around the fairgrounds for various violations, including minor in possession of alcohol; minor in possession of false identification; furnishing and selling alcohol to a minor; minor consuming alcohol in an ABC-licensed location; driving with an open container of alcohol; and passenger in possession of an open container of alcohol.

In addition, five individuals were issued citations for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The actions were the result of a minor decoy operation in which minors, under the direct supervision of agents, attempted to purchase alcohol from retail licensees in Paso Robles.

Those who sold to a minor face a minimum fine of $250, and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation.In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage licenses of the locations where alcohol was sold to a minor. That may include a fine, a suspension of the liquor license, or the permanent revocation of the license.

ABC conducts minor decoy operations statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Minor decoy operations have been conducted by local law enforcement throughout the state since the 1980s.

Funding for the minor decoy program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency.

