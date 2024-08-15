KING CITY — The Salinas Valley Fair is excited to announce that it has two open Fair Board positions available. They are looking for enthusiastic, hands-on individuals to join. This is an opportunity for community members to get involved and help shape the Salinas Valley Fairgrounds while being a part of the future of the annual fair.

The Salinas Valley Fair has been a staple in the community for decades, bringing together families, friends, and neighbors for fun-filled days of entertainment, agriculture, and community spirit. Not only is this the fairground home to the Salinas Valley Fair, but it is a crucial pillar in the community. In addition to the fair, the fairgrounds serve as a crisis location, a place for youth sports, an exciting place for private events, and more.

By joining the Fair Board, individuals will have the opportunity to play a key role in planning and organizing the yearly event, as well as contributing to the overall success and growth of the fair and fairgrounds.

“We are looking for passionate individuals who are dedicated to promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement to join our board,” said Frank Lopez, president of the Salinas Valley Fair Board. “This is a unique chance to make a positive impact on our community and help ensure continued success for years to come.”

Board members will have the opportunity to work closely with other community leaders, contribute their skills and expertise, and help make important decisions regarding operations, programming, and direction. This is a rewarding opportunity for individuals who are hands-on and eager to volunteer their time and support to the Salinas Valley Fair.Interested individuals are encouraged to apply for a board position by Friday, Sept. 13.

To learn more about the application process and Fair Board, please visit salinasvalleyfair.com

