PASO ROBLES — The 78th annual California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) returned for 12 full days of fun July 17-28 with a theme of “Wide Open Spaces!” In addition to the usual attractions of 4-H and FFA exhibitors, carnival rides, exhibits, food, and shopping, there was a multitude of live music, highlighted by two sold-out concerts featuring Latin superstar Carin León and country music sensation Jelly Roll.

CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “On behalf of the staff and the Board of Directors, we are thrilled with the results of the2024 California Mid-State Fair. The support from the community to celebrate the traditions of San Luis Obispo County and to see the staff’s hard work is truly inspiring. We couldn’t do it without you.”

Revenue from the livestock auctions raised $2,607,587 on 797 animals (unofficial). Of that, $801,750 came from the Replacement Heifer Sale and $1,798,406 came from the Junior Livestock Auction. The Small Animal Auction brought in $7,431.

Concerts and shows in the Chumash Main Grandstand Arena saw just over 95,000 guests attending performances, an increase from last year’s total of over 91,000 ticket buyers. This year, the biggest attractions were sold-out shows from Carin León, Jelly Roll, the Country Rodeo Finals and Monster Truck Madness, plus packed houses for Zac Brown Band and Nickelback.

This year’s auction brought in a stunning $296,600, the most ever raised in a single year. Thanks to the support from the community, over $1.3 million has been brought in since the auction began over 24 years ago.

Total overall attendance topped 335,000 (unofficial) which was a 2 percent increase over last year’s CMSF, though theofficial ticket count will take several weeks to calculate.

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton generated $1,710,585 in total revenue, a 2 percent increase from 2023, including a completely free day of rides on Opening Day.

The Still Exhibits program featured a total number of 1,191 exhibitors. The top winners were:

Top Adult Exhibitor: Larry Stallings

Top Youth Exhibitor: Aymie Evenson

Top 4-H Exhibitor: Sophie Pittman

Top Special Stars Exhibitor: Jacob Hanson

Over 55 food and beverage (non-alcoholic) vendors reported gross revenues of just over $3.3 million.

The Fair once again received support from businesses and individuals in the form of corporate sponsorships. Over 100 total sponsors gave over $1.4 million in cash and in-kind donations.

Feature Image: Fairgoers celebrate at the 78th annual California Mid-State Fair. Photo by Brittany App

