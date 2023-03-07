Wines are separated into six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes and sparkling

PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Home Winemaking Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair is now accepting entries. The competition will take place in May and feature wines made from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties.

The wines are separated into six categories: white, rosé/blanc, red, dessert, wines made with fruit other than grapes and sparkling. The categories are then separated into classes by varietals. The panel of local competition judges evaluate each entry according to appearance, aromatics and taste to determine an overall conclusion.

Chief Judge Mike Jones is putting together an extraordinary group of local judges for the annual competition. Judges are qualified based on their experience in the wine industry through multiple forms.

The registration period is now through Sunday, April 23, and is $7 per entry. Register today cmsfw.fairwire.com/.

For more information, please visit our website, MidStateFair.com. The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

