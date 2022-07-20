Catch the Miss California Mid-State Fair at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by Journey at 7:30 p.m.

by Camille DeVaul and Christianna Marks

PASO ROBLES — Today is the day San Luis Obispo County and Paso Roblans have been waiting for — the opening day of the California Mid-State Fair.

California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors CEO Colleen Bojorquez

Back better than ever after two years of modifications, the fair is returning in all its carnival, livestock, cowboy, and country splendor.

As tradition, the start of the fair is marked with a ribbon cutting. This year, the California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors CEO Colleen Bojorquez was honored and cut the ribbon.

“We are actually super excited to be able to put the fair on,” said Bojorquez. “We couldn’t be happier that we are full steams ahead and having people come on our grounds.”

After serving as interim CEO at the start of 2020, Bojorquez was named the official CEO in March of this year.

Bojorquez began working for the Paso Robles Event Center in 1992 as a ticket operator. During this time, she also received her Bachelor of Science in ecology and systematic biology (2000) and a Master’s of Education (2003).

Born on the Central Coast, Bojorquez was raised on her pioneering family’s fourth-generation ranch outside of San Miguel.

Bojorquez has held many positions at the Paso Robles Event Center but spent the majority of her career as a business assistant. In that role, she worked closely with past CEOs and the Board of Directors and has overseen staff, special projects, and funds. Over her 30-year career, she gained a unique perspective and brought a diverse knowledge of not only the industry, but the organization as well.

Fair goers can look forward to new shows throughout the day, new food stands, and a new cantina near the Frontier area with dancing and music.

Tonight’s schedule for the California Mid-State Fair is as follows:

7 p.m. Frontier Stage: CMSF Pageant

7 p.m. Mission Square Stage: Spanky Paul Band

7:30 p.m. Grandstand Arena: Journey, with special guest Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters

