Over 91,000 guests attended the concerts at the California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The 77th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days of fun from July 19-30 with a theme of “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” This year’s fair was filled with exciting attractions and events, drawing in a large and enthusiastic crowd. Let’s take a look at some of the highlights of this year’s fair:

Livestock Auctions

The livestock auctions were a resounding success, raising $2,689,519 on 770 animals (unofficial figures). The Replacement Heifer Sale contributed $672,000, and the Junior Livestock Auction brought in $2,017,519, showing an increase over the previous year. The Small Animal Auction also made a positive impact, bringing in $7,737.

Michelob Ultra Concert Series

The Chumash Main Grandstand hosted just over 91,000 guests who attended the concerts. This year’s lineup included sold-out performances by Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Nelly, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, making it a hit with the attendees and attracting a couple thousand more ticket buyers compared to last year.

Industrial Arts Auction

The Industrial Arts Auction achieved a milestone this year, generating $225,550 on 61 projects. This was a notable increase of $34,000 over the previous year, making it the most successful auction in a single year to date. The community’s generous support has contributed to raising over $1.1 million since the auction began 23 years ago.

Overall Attendance

The fair saw a total overall attendance of over 334,000 (unofficial figures), representing a 0.5 percent increase over the previous year. Official ticket counts are still being calculated, and the fair extends its sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in and attended the 2023 Fair.

Carnival

Helm and Sons Amusements, Inc. of Colton managed to generate $1,670,000 in total revenue, which is a 4 percent increase from the previous year. Notably, the opening day of the fair offered completely free rides, drawing in more visitors.

Exhibits

The fair showcased an impressive 7,673 entries across both adult and youth categories, surpassing last year’s 6,206 entries. Moreover, the number of exhibitors increased to 1,018 this year, compared to 958 in the previous year, demonstrating the growing interest and participation in the fair’s exhibits.

Concessions

Over 50 food and beverage (non-alcoholic) vendors reported gross revenues exceeding $3 million dollars.

Sponsorships

The fair was once again well-supported by businesses and individuals through corporate sponsorships. Over 95 total sponsors contributed over $1.3 million dollars in cash and in-kind donations.

Central Coast Wine Competition

Peachy Canyon Winery earned the prestigious title of 2023 Winery of the Year at the Central Coast Wine Competition. The winery had an outstanding performance with 17 entries placed, including one best of class award, one double gold, nine golds, six silvers, and one bronze. Other wineries and their award-winning wines were also celebrated at the competition.

California Craft Spirits Competition

The California Craft Spirits Competition recognized outstanding spirits from both within and outside California. KROBAR’s Single Malt Whiskey from San Luis Obispo, earned the Best of Show/Best of Class award for whiskey, among other remarkable winners.

San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

The fair honored exceptional individuals in the wine industry, recognizing Mike Sinor as Wine Industry Person of the Year, Erin Amaral as Wine Grape Grower of the Year, Matt Trevisan as Winemaker of the Year, and Linda Cooks with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Agriculture Awards

The fair recognized outstanding contributions to agriculture, presenting George Donati with the Agriculturalist of the Year award, Suze Evenson with CattleWoman of the Year, and Mike Massey with Cattleman of the Year.

Country Rodeo Finals Winners

The Country Rodeo Finals celebrated its All-Around Cowboy, Cody Mora, along with several other winners across various rodeo events.

Miss California Mid-State Fair

Kerrigan Jensen, 20, from Santa Margarita, was crowned as the 2023 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen. Jenna Wilshusen, 18, of Paso Robles, was the 1st Runner Up, and Natalie Boyd, 17, also from Paso Robles, secured the 2nd Runner Up position.

Pancake Breakfast

The Annual Free Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the California Mid-State Fair and the Paso Robles Main Street Association, was a hit, serving 1,500 people breakfast, double the attendance from the previous year. The community enjoyed train and horse rides around the park after a delicious meal, and the fair extended gratitude to downtown local businesses, vendors, and volunteers for their support.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to run from July 17-28, 2024, promising another round of excitement, entertainment, and celebration.

