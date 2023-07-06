The pageant features eight local contestants this year

NORTH COUNTY — The 53rd Miss California Mid-State Fair Pageant will open the California Mid-State Fair on Wednesday, July 19. The pageant is a favorite with fair-goers and will take place on the Frontier Stage at 6 p.m.

All eight contestants from all over San Luis Obispo County will participate in four categories, an interview regarding what they would change or add to the fair, the talent portion, evening gown, and the final question of the night.

Like years prior, the crowned queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship, first runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship, and second runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship. Additionally, Miss Congeniality and the highest points in all categories receive $100.

advertisement

Atascadero News/Paso Robles Press asked this year’s eight contestants some questions. Here are their answers:

Shirley Horzen, 17

School graduated from/headed to next: I will be a senior at Mission College Prep in the fall.

Talent in the pageant: My talent in the pageant is CPR and how to use it.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: My favorite thing to do in North County would be spending time with my family.

Theme song for your life: “Mean” by Taylor Swift.

Shirley Horzen Julia Sanchez

Julia Sanchez, 17

School graduated from/headed to next: Attending Paso Robles High School as a senior in the fall.

Talent in the pageant: A bilingual poem.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: going to Pismo Beach and going to the farmers market on Thursday in downtown SLO.

Theme song for your life: “Hasta La Raiz” by Natalia Lafourcade.

Marilyn Dahle, 18

School graduated from/headed to next: I just graduated from Paso Robles High School, and in the fall, I will be attending Cuesta College to study law while taking my general education classes.

Talent in the pageant: I will be performing a cheer/dance routine.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: My favorite thing to do in the North County would be going to Negranti’s Creamery with my friends or riding my dirt bike out in the country.

Theme song for your life: My theme song to describe my life would be “Story of My Life” by One Direction. I will always be a 1D fan.

Marilyn Dahle Kali Stone

Kali Stone, 20

School graduated from/headed to next: I graduated from Fullerton High School, and recently I moved up here to start the next chapter of my life. In the fall, I’ll be starting Cuesta College as well as working as a special needs paraeducator for Atascadero High School.

Talent in the pageant: For my talent, I’ll be teaching basic self-defense with enthusiastic audience participation.

Favorite thing to do in The SLO County: My favorite thing to do in North County is watch the sunset almost every night because it’s breathtakingly perfect every time.

Theme song for your life: “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” by The Rolling Stones.

Evelyn Velasquez, 17

School graduated from/headed to next: I graduated from Templeton High School.

Talent in the pageant: I am performing a cheer routine.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: My favorite thing to do in SLO County is go shopping in downtown SLO with my friends.

Theme song for your life: My theme song would be “Matilda” by Harry Styles.

Kerrigan Jensen Evelyn Velasquez

Kerrigan Jensen, 20

School graduated from/headed to next: I graduated from Cuesta College last month, and I will be transferring to West Texas A&M in the fall.

Talent in the pageant: My talent for the pageant is going to be a welding presentation.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: My favorite thing to do in North County is go to Santa Margarita Lake.

Theme song for your life: A theme song for my life is “One of them girls” by Lee Brice.

Natalie Boyd, 17

School graduated from/headed to next: Paso Robles High School (will be a senior in the fall, haven’t graduated yet).

Talent in the pageant: A dance routine.

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: Going shopping in Downtown Paso with friends.

Theme song for your life: “Dancing Queen” by ABBA.

Natalie Boyd Jenna Wilshusen

Jenna Wilshusen, 18

School graduated from/headed to next: I just graduated from Paso Robles High School. In the fall, I will be starting my first year at Tarleton State University as a sophomore.

Talent in the pageant: My talent in the pageant is a musical theater monologue from the musical “Chicago.”

Favorite thing to do in SLO County: My favorite thing to do in the North County is attending the California Mid-State Fair in the summer.

Theme song for your life: A theme song for my life would be “Long Live” by Taylor Swift.

Feature Image: (From left) Marilyn Dahle, Shirley Horzen, Kali Stone, Julia Sanchez, Natalie Boyd, Jenna Wilshusen, Evelyn Velasquez, and Kerrigan Jensen will compete for the title of Miss California Mid-State Fair 2023. Photo by Kellee Jean Photography

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...