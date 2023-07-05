Templeton, Paso Robles, and Atascadero come alive with community spirit on America’s 247th Independence Day

By Camille DeVaul, Christianna Marks, and Becca Sligh

NORTH COUNTY — Small-town America shines and comes alive every year on July 4, and North County was no different this last Tuesday on America’s 247th Independence Day.

Bright and early, Templeton started off the celebrations with its annual free pancake breakfast at the Templeton Fire Station. For over 40 years, the city has hosted its Templeton Fourth of July parade. It was started by the Kiwanis Club of Templeton, who then turned it over to the Templeton Rotary Club. This year’s parade theme was “United We Soar.”

Photos by Becca Sligh

Wendy Dow of the Templeton Rotary Club told Paso Robles Press on parade day, “I am most excited to see the Templeton Rotary float. We’ll be at the end of a parade. We are the people that have been working hard for months to pull this parade together, partnering with the Paso in Templeton Chamber of Commerce, who is going to be handling all the activities at the park today. We are expecting the best turnout ever. We have six announcing booths this year, which is the most we’ve ever had. We also have a bus shuttle service, so the parking should be the most under control it’s ever been. We’ve got a lot of good things going on.”

The Templeton Historical Society had a booth set out selling homemade cookies, cakes, and bread to help raise funds for the museum and society.

Beth Walker from the Templeton Historical Society told us what she loves most about the towns Fourth of July traditions, “The hometown feel, the kids, the parade, the celebration in the park and all the people loving America.”

Photos by Becca Sligh

The parade strolled through Main Street with ponies, horses, mariachi band, vintage cars, and local youth groups in tow. Chad Stevens announced parade floats alongside Bobby Horn. Following the parade, the Joy Bonner Band played in the park. Pacific Harvest Catering was present for its first Fourth of July in the Park.

Jessica Litten with Pacific Harvest Catering told us during the day’s celebrations, “This has been absolutely amazing. It’s our first time here at the Fourth of July in the park, and it’s been awesome so far. We are excited to see all of the community … and we hope to do more community events.”

Paso Robles returned with their Fourth of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz Park, bigger and better than ever. The day began early on with music, food, trucks, and plenty of activities for a day of family fun.

“We were thrilled to welcome thousands of visitors to the Fourth of July Fun Zone at Barney Schwartz Park,” said Lynda Plescia, recreation services manager for the City of Paso Robles. “The Fun Zone was the place to be with lawn games, face painting, bounce houses, obstacle courses, and an imagination playground. Seeing so many happy faces celebrating in the park brought our recreation team so much joy.”

Photos by Brittany App

The event, which was finished off with a spectacle of fireworks, was sponsored with the help of Travel Paso and made possible with help from the honorary planning committee chair John Arnold. Music kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with the Stephen Styles Band, followed by headliners the Young Dubliners, and Pepper Daniels with 98.1 KJUG radio station bringing his bright personality to the event as well.

Many members of the community came together to make the event happen including Gary Eberle, the Atascadero Moose Lodge, Superior Crane, and more.

Wherever you were this Independence Day, we hope it was full of freedom, fireworks, and fun.

Photos by Brittany App

