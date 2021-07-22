Grand opening and ribbon cutting took place today, Wednesday, Jul. 21

Joanne Switzer (middle) and family cutting the opening day ribbon for the 2021 Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The 2021 California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting took place at 3:30 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jul. 21 with Joanne Switzer doing the honors of cutting the ribbon.

The annual event that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus government-mandated lockdowns was put together in a matter of months as the State’s reopening plan moved through colored tiers and then, on Jun. 15, opened completely although the State of Emergency remained in place.

Interim CEO of the CMSF Collen Bojorquez shared in her welcome statement, “What a year! The California Mid-State Fair staff has worked throughout these unprecedented times, and we “Can’t-Wait To See You” as we celebrate our 75th Anniversary! Since 1946, the California Mid-State Fair has been a place where our community has come together to showcase traditions and talents of the county, and this year will be no different. We are pleased to have you back on grounds to reconnect and enjoy the vast array of competitive exhibits, livestock, and horse shows.

Don’t forget the delicious food, shopping, carnival rides, and entertainment available as well. Come early, stay late, and enjoy all the fun our 75th Anniversary has to offer!”

The Miss CMSF Pageant kicked off the event at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by Country Rodeo Team Roping on tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.



Photos by Brittney App for the California Mid-State Fair

Thursday, Jul. 22 – Cattlemen & Farmers Day

8:00 a.m. – Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Team Roping

4:00 p.m. – C&F Day Social Hour

5:00 p.m. – C&F Day BBQ Steak Dinner

6:30 p.m. – C&F Day Awards Presentation

7:30 p.m.- Dwight Yoakam with special guest Niko Moon

Friday, Jul. 23 – Kids Day

8:00 a.m. – Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Junior Gymkhana

5:00 p.m. – Wine Industry Awards & Gold Medal Tasting

7:30 p.m. – Big & Rich with special guest Callie Twisselman

Saturday, Jul. 24

8:00 a.m. – Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst

7:00 p.m. – Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst – Finals

Sunday, Jul. 25

9:00 a.m. – Wrangler Country Rodeo presented by Hearst

Monday, Jul. 26

1:30 p.m. – Breeding Sheep Show

Tuesday, Jul. 27

8:00 a.m. – Market Hog Show, Market Goat Show, Market Sheep Show

3:30 p.m. – Market Beef Show

Wednesday, Jul. 28

8:00 a.m. – Breeding Beef Show

1:30 p.m. – Ladies and Lads Lead/Costume Contest

5:00 p.m. – Replacement Heifer Show, Craft Beer Awards, and Tasting

7:30 p.m. – Uncle Kracker (FREE with paid Fair admission)

Thursday, Jul. 29

8:00 a.m. – Swine Showmanship

8:30 a.m. – Meat Goat Showmanship, Market Sheep Showmanship

3:30 p.m. – Beef Showmanship

7:30 p.m. – Pancho Barraza with special guest Cuisillos

Friday, Jul. 30 – Seniors Day

10:00 a.m. – Livestock Judging Contest

5:30 p.m. – Replacement Heifer Sale

7:30 p.m. – Little Big Town with special guest Madi Diaz

Saturday, Jul. 31

8:00 a.m. – Junior Livestock Auction

8:30 a.m. – RSNC Sorting

12:30 p.m. – Sale of Champions presented by Granite Construction

Sunday, Aug. 1

8:30 a.m. – RSNC Sorting

7:30 p.m. – Jason Derulo with special guest DJ

For all the details and to stay up to date on the daily schedule visit CMSF Daily Schedule here.

Be sure to pick up the California Mid-State Fair Planner that can get with your entry into the Mid-State Fair or at the many drop locations in the North County such as the Chamber’s of Commerce, Main Street, City Hall, and many others.

The 75th Annual California Mid-State Fair is scheduled for Jul. 21 – Aug. 1.

