TEMPLETON — The Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) is hosting a Paint and Sip Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at MCV Wines, 3773 Ruth Way, Suite A, Paso Robles, CA. Enjoy finding your inner Van Gogh with professional instruction provided by Karyn Blaney from Artsocial805, traveling art studio.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold will go directly to the Templeton REC Foundation. A $60 ticket donation includes all painting supplies, two hours of instruction, a complimentary glass of wine, and an individual charcuterie tray. MCV winery will donate 20 percent of wine bottle purchases back to the Templeton REC Foundation the evening of the event.

You may choose from either the “Indian Corn” or “Snowman and the Winter Moon” painting. Visit templetonrecfoundation.org to view the paintings.

The mission of the Templeton REC Foundation is to focus public attention on parks and recreation programs, facilities, and services and stimulate gifts, endowments, and bequests to develop and maintain parks/sports fields. The Templeton REC Foundation (TRF) is a registered nonprofit (501 (c) 3) that assists in bridging the gap for the Templeton Recreation Department. Public and business donations are welcomed.

For more information, please visit templetonrecfoundation.org

Like this: Like Loading...