Sheriff seeking public’s help asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Season of Giving is 32 years old and still going strong. Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has been giving away bicycles during the holiday season.

Currently, the SLO County Sherriff is seeking donations for the Christmas Bicycle Giveaway. The program was created to promote the holiday spirit by giving away refurbished bicycles and new helmets to San Luis Obispo County children in need.

Due to the generosity of the people of SLO County, the program has continued to be a huge success over the years. The Sheriff’s Office Honor Farm is the assembly point for bicycles that are donated and in need of repair; the inmates housed at the Honor Farm make the repairs.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The program instills in the inmates a positive work ethic, self-respect, and a sense of worth to the community. This year due to COVID safety protocols, the SLO County Sheriff Department will schedule bicycle pick-up times for those with approved applications during the week of Dec. 6 through 10 at the Sheriff’s Honor Farm, located at 880 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

For the health and safety of the public and staff, they are asking everyone to please observe COVID precautions when picking up a bicycle. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office kindly asks everyone to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing during their scheduled pick-up day and time.

To request a bike, you can ask for an application by email sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us or visit the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office website at slosheriff.org.

As a result of the pandemic, new bicycles, replacement parts, and accessories are in short supply this year, as it was last year. Therefore, the Sheriff is seeking the public’s help by asking for new bicycles, new helmets, or monetary donations for replacement parts.

The Sheriff’s Department will be accepting adult bicycles but prefer children’s bikes since they are in high demand.

If you know a child (up to 15 years of age) in need of a bicycle, please e-mail sh-bikereports@co.slo.ca.us to request a Christmas Bicycle Application or visit slosheriff.org and click on Resources at the top of our homepage and then Forms and Applications on the drop down menu.

All applications are due by Nov. 24. individuals and businesses who wish to donate new children’s bicycle helmets in their original packaging can bring the helmet to any of the Sheriff’s Office Patrol stations or to the Sheriff’s Honor Farm located on Highway 1.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution for the purchase of parts or helmets, please send a check to:

Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation

Attn: Bicycle Fund P.O. Box 3752

San Luis Obispo, CA 93403

The Sheriff’s Office could not continue this program without the help and generosity of groups like Rita’s Rainbows which donates money to buy bicycle helmets, Bike SLO County, which donates many hours to helping inmates refurbish the bicycles, The Sandlot Group of San Luis Obispo for donating new bikes, and the Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation which donates time and money to the cause.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...