Travel to Northern Italy and Istanbul with Karen and Mike

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library invites the public to travel through Northern Italy and Istanbul with avid travelers Karen MacLaurin and Mike Cussen on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. This time, visit Milan, Piacenza, Cremona, Ferrara, the Lido, Venice, Rome, Siena, and Florence with the intrepid duo, then hop over to Istanbul for a few days before returning home. Experience the delicious food, idyllic sightseeing, stunning art, and historic architecture in this fascinating travelogue.

Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

The library is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

