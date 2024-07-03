The library is closed July 4

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library Summer Reading Program is in full swing and is their biggest, busiest, and best one yet. Register online or at the library to earn a reward for 10 hours of reading. You can also earn a raffle ticket for each 10-hour read to win a $400 gift certificate to Margarita Adventures. See their full list of youth and adult summer reading program activities at prcity.com/SRP.

Food Preservation Class: Dilly Beans

Registration Period : June 21-July 3

: June 21-July 3 Event : Saturday, July 13, 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 13, 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Location: Conference Room

Members of the UCCE Master Food Preservers of SLO/Santa Barbara Counties will instruct attendees on how to make pickled dill green beans. Participants will learn how to cut beans, make a brine, and fill their canning jar with spices. Class size is limited. Each attendee must register. For ages 16 and up.

Free Lunch with the Library

Event: Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from June 17-Aug. 9

They will be offering a free lunch to all ages all summer long. No registration or proof of income required. The library offers these healthy meals in partnership with the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District through the USDA Summer Food Service Program. Lunch will be served on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Oak Park (901 30th St.), Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Library, and Fridays from 12 to 1 p.m. at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive).

Teen Cooking Program

Event : Every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., June 17-Aug. 5

: Every Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., June 17-Aug. 5 Location: Oak Park Community Kitchen (901 30th St.)

The Paso Robles City Library is hosting a summer-long teen cooking program at the Oak Park Community Kitchen. No registration is required, and drop-ins are always welcome. Participants will learn basic kitchen and food prep skills and earn a food handler’s certificate and scholarship money as a stipend check for each class attended.

Monday Youth Activities at Oak Park

Event : Every Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., June 17-Aug. 5

: Every Monday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., June 17-Aug. 5 Location: Oak Park, 901 30th St.

All children are invited to participate in a Mobile Library stop, bilingual story time, and hands-on activity with library staff every Monday through August 5.

Wednesday Youth Performers

Event: Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Oak Park and 1:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles City Library

Every Wednesday from June 26-Aug. 7, the Paso Robles City Library will host a children’s performance at both Oak Park and the library. Performers include Magician Shawn McMaster, the Traveling Lantern Theater Company, Zoo to You, Central Coast Aquarium Tidepools on Tour, Storyteller John Weaver, and Princess Party. Visit our online events calendar for more details: prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Friday Youth Activities at Centennial Park

Event : Every Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., June 21-Aug. 2

: Every Friday from 1 to 2 p.m., June 21-Aug. 2 Location: Centennial Park, 600 Nickerson Dr.

Following their free lunch offering, library staff will lead a craft for children each week. Activities will include tie-dye, ice cream creation, chalk art competition, garden activities with the Master Gardeners, and outside water play. Visit our online events calendar for more details: prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Tie-Dye Party

Event : Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Location: Oak Park, 901 30th St.

Join them for a fun tie-dye extravaganza at Oak Park. Bring your own white cotton T-shirt or they will provide free white bandanas. No registration is required.

Book Group

Registration Period : June 21-July 16

: June 21-July 16 Event : Wednesday, July 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

: Wednesday, July 24, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Location: Conference Room

This month’s book group will discuss “Bicycling with Butterflies: My 10,201-Mile Journey Following the Monarch Migration” by Sara Dykman. Science, nature, and adventure come together in this riveting account of a solo bike trip along the migratory path of the monarch butterfly.

Crafting with Adults: Metal Embellishing

Registration : July 12-July 26

: July 12-July 26 Event : Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Conference Room

Learn to emboss metal to create an ornament similar to those found in traditional Mexican tin art. Registration is required and space is limited. For ages 16 and up.

Wish You Were Here: Backcountry Byways of the American Southwest

Register : July 12-August 13

: July 12-August 13 Event : Wednesday, August 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, August 14, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Location: Conference Room

Travel through the American Southwest with outdoor enthusiasts Nathan and Taylor Worsham. Experience dramatic landscapes and learn about traveling with a 4X4 vehicle in this adventurous travel presentation. Registration is required.

Author Reading and Dog Adoption

Register : July 17-Aug. 16

: July 17-Aug. 16 Event : Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Author Reading); 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dog Adoption)

: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Author Reading); 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Dog Adoption) Location: Paso Robles City Library

New York Times bestselling author Teresa Rhyne will discuss her various pet memoirs: “The Dog Lived (And So Will I),” “The Dog Was Rescued (And So Was I),” and “Poppy in the Wild.” In addition to the author reading, the library will host a dog adoption event with Novy’s Ark and Meade Canine Rescue. Registration for the author reading is required.

Library Closures in July

July 4: Independence Day

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

