PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in September.

Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble comes to library

The Library Conference Room will come alive on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m. with enchanting melodies as the Cal Poly Arab Music Ensemble trio takes the stage. This performance promises to transport the audience through time and culture, showcasing some of the world’s oldest continuously performed art music traditions alongside modern Arabic musical influences. The trio skillfully blends traditional instruments like the oud and table with Euro-American counterparts like the violoncello and accordion, weaving a tapestry of melodies that reflect the folk and religious musical heritage of the Eastern Mediterranean.

advertisement

The concert is open to all, with free admission; however, attendees are required to register individually. The event welcomes individuals aged 16 and above.

Library displays late 19th-century Central Coast portraits

Step into the past at the Paso Robles City Library this month, where history and art converge in a captivating display. The library proudly presents an exhibit featuring a selection from the Paso Robles Historical Society’s vast collection of late 19th-century portraits captured by photographer Richard J. Arnold. These archival treasures provide a mesmerizing glimpse into Central Coast life during that era. Crafted from glass plate photographic negatives that are over a century old, these framed prints evoke the essence of a bygone era, immortalizing the faces and stories of our predecessors.

The historical exhibit, hosted by the library, will be open for public viewing throughout the month of September.

‘The Arsonists’ City’ by Hala Alyan: Public invited to join library’s monthly book group discussion

Literary enthusiasts are invited to immerse themselves in a poignant family saga during the Paso Robles City Library’s upcoming book group discussion. Set to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20, starting at 6 p.m., the discussion will center around “The Arsonists’ City” by Hala Alyan. This intricately woven tale offers both a deeply personal perspective on the legacy of war in the Middle East and a touching exploration of familial bonds.

Against the backdrop of a scattered family, spanning locations from Beirut to Brooklyn, the novel delves into their shared history and the struggles they face. The decision to sell their ancestral home in Beirut triggers a series of events that unravel long-held secrets and threaten the fragile unity holding the Nasr family together.

The library welcomes participants aged 16 and above to register for this engaging literary conversation.

Honor Latino Heritage Month with a sugar-skull apron

Get ready to tap into your creative spirit this October as the Paso Robles Library introduces an exciting live painting event. On Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., the Library Conference Room will transform into a vibrant canvas for registered crafters. Participants will have the opportunity to adorn a traditional sugar-skull motif on an apron, celebrating Latino Heritage Month in a colorful and meaningful way. Geared toward intermediate crafters and advanced beginners, the class will offer hands-on instruction and provide special paints for crafting enthusiasts to create their own unique designs.

Spaces for the event are limited and tend to fill up rapidly. Crafters with a Paso Robles Library card can secure their spots by registering at prcity.com/library between Sept. 8 and Sept. 22. This promises to be an afternoon of creativity and camaraderie, open to individuals aged 16 and above.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...