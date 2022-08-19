City Library will host a joint presentation with Cal Poly advisor and Economic Development Manager

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room, the Paso Robles City Library will host a joint presentation by Henry Danielson, CISSO Technology Advisor at Cal Poly’s Cybersecurity Institute (CCI), and Paul Sloan, Economic Development Manager for the City of Paso Robles, on CubeSats and the plan for a spaceport in Paso Robles.

Danielson will focus on CubeSats and the role of the PolySat lab in their production and use. Sloan will focus on the city’s progress on applying to become a spaceport and what it means for the future of the airport and the City of Paso Robles.

For those who wish to see one of these satellites up close, a CubeSat will be on display in the Library the month of September. Space is limited and registration is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, (805) 237-3870.

