PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in August.

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Join the Dive into Summer group discussion of Shelby Van Pelt’s “Remarkably Bright Creatures” on Aug. 16, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Tova Sullivan, coping with loss, befriends Marcellus, a wise octopus at the Sowell Bay Aquarium. Together, they uncover the truth about Tova’s missing son. Registration required. Ages 16 and up. Sponsored by the Library Foundation.

Enjoy an Evening with a Pinniped

Join the public on Aug. 9, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Library Conference Room for an event highlighting the local elephant seals. Witness the remarkable male seals with their distinctive noses. The library, in collaboration with the Central Coast Friends of the Elephant Seal, aims to educate and inspire the community. Limited space available, and registration required. Sponsored by the Library Foundation.

Check out a mobile tidepool at the Library

Explore local tidepools at the Library Conference Room on Aug. 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Central Coast Aquarium staff will introduce attendees to tidepool creatures using their mobile exhibit. Discover the wonders of our coastline during low tide. Limited space, and registration required. Sponsored by the Library Foundation.

There’s still time to Dive into Reading

Don’t miss out on the Library’s Dive into Reading challenge! Register on Beanstack, log your reading minutes, and earn exciting prizes. One lucky reader will win a one-year membership to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The challenge ends on Aug. 12, and the Grand Prize winner will be announced on Aug. 14.

Additionally, enjoy family-friendly activities on Wednesdays at 2:30 pm in the Library Conference Room, featuring Zoo to You on Aug. 2 and Friends of the Elephant Seal on Aug. 9. Free admission tickets are available 30 minutes prior to each program. Visit prcity.com for more information. Funding by the Library Foundation.

Fall for September’s Embroidery Craft Project

Crafters can indulge in the autumn embroidery sampler by DMC, ideal for seasonal decor. Suitable for advanced beginners or intermediate crafters, the sampler features a range of stitches for a cozy fall ambiance. Register with a Paso Robles Library card between Aug. 4-18, and pick up materials on Sept. 6, 6 to 7 p.m. Limited space. Ages 16 and up. Light refreshments provided.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring St. and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

