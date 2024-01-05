PASO ROBLES — Registration opens Jan. 5 for the February meeting of the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series, Crafting with Adults. This month will feature instruction and supplies to make a candy heart wreath just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The wreath will be constructed of hand-painted, wooden hearts, adorned with customizable, stamped candy heart expressions. The project is perfect for beginning through intermediate crafters. The class is free of charge, but registration is required.

Online registration for the event will open January 5-19, and space is limited. The February Crafting with Adults class will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room. Crafting with Adults is a free, monthly craft class for ages 16 and over.

