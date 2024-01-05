PASO ROBLES — Studio on the Park has announced an inspiring lineup of exhibitions, events, and classes for the months of January through March 2024. From captivating photography to expressive paintings and engaging community events, there’s something for everyone at Studios on the Park.

EXHIBITIONS:

“Monochrome Memoir” by Celeste Hope

Jan. 6 to Feb. 25

Embark on a visual journey through the lens of Celeste Hope in “Monochrome Memoir.” This exhibition explores the world in dark and light, touching on multicultural exploration, live music experiences, female strength, and unexpected encounters. Join them for the opening on Jan. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Frank Eber: Presence & Absence

January, February, & March 2024

Experience nature’s transitions through the eyes of the talented Frank Eber in this special pop-up show in our new Studio Spotlight space. The exhibition runs throughout January, February, and March 2024.

Carter Campbell

Jan. 6 to Feb. 25

Witness the unconventional artistry of 23-year-old process-based artist Carter Campbell. His work, which involves lighting garbage on fire, challenges conventional aesthetics and embraces the beauty within the grotesque.

EVENTS & CLASSES:

First Saturday

Jan. 6

6 to 9 p.m.

Celebrate First Saturday with art, wine, and music! Join us for the grand opening of the Monochrome Memoir, Carter Campbell, and Frank Eber exhibitions. Enjoy music by Elyse Black and wines from our generous winery partner, Kiamie.

Live Figure Drawing

Jan. 11

1 to 3 p.m.

Unleash your creativity in uninstructed live figure drawing sessions. All levels of artists are welcome. Please bring your own art supplies. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Third Saturday: ColorBAR

Jan. 20

6 to 9 p.m.

Experience watercolor painting with our unique COLORbar. Your $10 participation fee includes all supplies and supports essential arts programming. Perfect for a date night or family-friendly activity.

Vinpressions

Jan. 25

6 to 7 p.m.

Explore the intersection of wine and art with Vinpressions. Join winemaker & artist Jordan Fiorentini for a unique wine-tasting event at the Studios. Proceeds support essential arts programming.

