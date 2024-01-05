PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, Jan. 4, Paso Robles High School students reported a SnapChat user made bomb threats towards the Paso Robles High School. Paso Robles Police reported they take all threats of violence seriously and investigated. The account was associated with a local teen. After the teen and their parent were contacted, it was determined not to be a credible threat.

Authorities ask parents and guardians to use this opportunity to speak with your chidlren about the seriousness and consequences of their words. Teens making threats toward the school are subject to disciplinary action, including possible expulsion and criminal charges.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24- hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” toCRIMES (274637).STUDENT SAFETY

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...