PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in May.

‘Somewhere Sisters’ by Erika Hayasaki

What does it mean to give a child a good life?

Join the Paso Robles City Library’s Book Group on Wednesday, May 17, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room for a discussion of Erika Hayasaki’s “Somewhere Sisters.”

Told from their own perspectives, twin sisters Ha and Leon recount the story of their separation at birth to live with different families in different countries. Hayasaki contextualizes the sisters’ experiences with the fascinating and often sinister history of twin studies, intercountry and transracial adoption, and the nature-versus-nurture debate, as well as the latest scholarship and conversation surrounding adoption today, especially among adoptees. “Somewhere Sisters” is a richly textured, moving story of sisterhood and coming of age, told through the remarkable lives of young women who have redefined the meaning of family for themselves.

This title is available in various formats through the catalog. Registration is required for each participant. For ages 16-plus.

Pastels on Display at the Paso Robles City Library

Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild members to display in May

The Paso Robles City Library is pleased to showcase the Paso Robles Art Association’s Pastel Guild during the month of May.

Member Shelly Snow states, “We believe that showing in the Paso Robles City Library supports our library, Paso Robles downtown businesses, tourism, and supports our local artists who produce quality work. Our showing of painting done in this medium acquaints the public with the vibrant beauty of pastels.”

Participating artists include Snow, Mike Bauer, Carolyn Braun, Nina Bricker, Linda Smith, Ginger Toomer, Priscilla White, and Susan Webb.

Papier Mâché and Decoupage Fun ocean-themed craft kicks off library’s Dive into Summer program

Kick off the library’s Summer Reading Program — Dive into Summer — with a craft project guaranteed to have you swimming back for more!

June’s adult series craft project is a papier mâché and decoupage bowl similar to the one depicted, but with an ocean motif. The bowl is made with papier mâché techniques, then is painted with gesso. Shells, fish, and other ocean and nautical motifs will be applied using decoupage techniques. This is a perfect class for advanced beginner and intermediate level crafters, requiring design, construction, and mixed media techniques.

To participate, register with a Paso Robles Library card between May 12-26 and pick up craft materials Wednesday, June 7, from 6 to 7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room. Work on the project until Wednesday, July 5, at 6 p.m., then come back to the library to show off what you have done and pick up the craft for July. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. For ages 16 and up. For more information, contact Karen at (805) 237-3870.

To participate in the reading challenge, visit prcity.com. The Summer Reading Program is sponsored by the Paso Robles Library Foundation.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

