Paso Robles City Library has announced its calendar of events and activities happening in June

Wish You Were Here! Explore Australia with Carol Singleton

Journey with avid traveler Carol Singleton as she takes you on a captivating adventure through the Island Continent. On Wednesday, June 28, from 6 to 7 p.m., join us in the Library Conference Room as Carol shares her experiences ranging from the awe-inspiring outback to vibrant cities and the magnificent Great Barrier Reef. Prepare to be enthralled by the vast landscapes, immerse yourself in the indigenous culture, and marvel at the natural beauty of the national parks. With a comprehensive tour by plane, train, automobile, and boat, this presentation is sure to ignite your wanderlust and inspire you to add Australia to your travel bucket list.

Dive into Crafting this Summer

Join us for an exciting crafting adventure as we continue the ocean-themed celebration of the Library’s Summer Reading Program — Dive into Summer. On Wednesday, July 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room, participants will have the opportunity to create a beautiful ocean-themed pendant using polymer clay and wire construction techniques. Suitable for crafters of beginner and intermediate levels, this class will allow you to design and personalize your pendant, which can be worn on the included leather thong throughout the summer. Registration with a Paso Robles Library card is required between June 9-23 to secure your spot. Craft materials can be picked up on July 5, and light refreshments will be provided. Don’t miss out on this creative experience for ages 16 and above. The Summer Reading Program is made possible by the generous support of the Paso Robles Library Foundation.

Bruce Cook Photography on display in June

Prepare to be captivated by the stunning display of photographic whimsy as Bruce Cook, a talented photographer, digital artist, and retired structural engineer, returns with a fresh collection of his work. Known for combining photography and digital post-processing techniques with a passion for fiction-writing, Cook creates images that blur the line between fantasy and reality. To explore more of Cook’s amazing portfolio, visit balancookphotography.com. For further information about art displays in the library, please visit prcity.com or contact Don Rader at 805-237-3870.

‘Soul of an Octopus’ by Sy Montgomery

Delve into the depths of the ocean-themed discussion during the Summer Reading Program with Sy Montgomery’s intriguing book, “Soul of an Octopus.” Join us on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room as we explore Montgomery’s immersive journey into the world of these captivating creatures. From New England aquarium tanks to the reefs of French Polynesia and the Gulf of Mexico, Montgomery befriends octopuses with diverse personalities, revealing their intelligence and fascinating nature. This unique love story between human and mollusk is funny, entertaining, touching, and profound, shedding light on the remarkable meeting of two vastly different minds. Registration is required for each participant aged 16 and above. The Library Summer Reading Program — Dive into Reading — is proudly sponsored by the Library Foundation.

Dive into Reading this Summer

Summer in the City wouldn’t be complete without the library’s beloved Summer Reading Program. Embrace this year’s theme, Dive into Reading, by joining the reading challenge. Simply register through Beanstack, grab a good book, and get started. Remember to log your minutes to earn fantastic prizes. One lucky reader will even win the grand prize, a one-year membership to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, offering an up-close and personal experience with all the sea’s fascinating creatures. Dive into fun-filled, family-friendly classes and activities every Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. June offers an array of exciting programs designed to keep you coming back for more! Some programs require free admission tickets, available 30 minutes prior to the start. Visit prcity.com for all the details on the library’s Summer Reading Program, sponsored by the Library Foundation.

The Paso Robles City Library is located at 1000 Spring Street and is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit prcity.com.

