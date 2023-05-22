Applications must be submitted by potential vendors by Wednesday, May 31

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that applications for the highly anticipated Mission Market Place at the 2023 fair are now available. The Mission Market Place is a unique opportunity for artisans, growers, and producers to showcase their locally grown or hand-crafted products to over 300,000 fairgoers, highlighting the best the Central Coast has to offer.

The Mission Market Place, located in Estrella Hall, the fair’s largest indoor commercial building, will provide a platform for 20 selected participants to display and sell their exceptional items. From honey, olive oil, spices, nuts, and teas to breads, baked goods, dried fruit, jerky, preserved foods, artisan cheese, and coffee, the market will feature a diverse array of locally produced goods, including hand-crafted and repurposed items.

Participating vendors will benefit from product placement within the Mission Market Place, with the fair handling staffing and display options for most products. Additionally, vendor spaces will be available at a cost of $435, along with a 20 percent commission on products and services sold. Vendors who offer demonstrations, sampling, and product education beyond product display will receive a discount of up to $100 on their participation fee.

Applications for the Mission Market Place must be submitted online at MidStateFair.com by Wednesday, May 31. For further inquiries, please contact Teresa Dellaganna at teresa@midstatefair.com.

In an exciting development, Visit SLO CAL, San Luis Obispo County’s Destination Marketing and Management Organization, will contribute its renowned “SLO CAL Crafted” brand to the Mission Market Place in 2023. Visit SLO CAL proudly sponsors the California Mid-State Fair’s concert series, further enhancing the fair experience for attendees.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 California Mid-State Fair, taking place from July 19 through July 30, with this year’s lively theme of “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” Stay connected and join the fair’s vibrant online community by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

