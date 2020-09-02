PASO ROBLES — The Central Coast Wine Competition hosted annually by the California Mid-State Fair has confirmed its new dates for 2020.

Discounted early-bird registration ends Sunday, Sept. 20, at $65 per wine. After that, it increases to $85 per wine until the closing of registration Sunday, Sept. 27. The competition will take place Oct. 12-14.

The Central Coast Wine Competition promotes commercial wineries’ quality and diversity while recognizing the fastest-growing wine region in California and showcases the California Mid-State Fair’s commitment to value-added agricultural products.

The eligible counties are: Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Chief Judge Tim McDonald is returning with a lineup of judges that includes industry leaders and international wine journalists.

“Our goal with the Central Coast Wine Competition is to promote the quality and style of wines being produced on the Central Coast, and to expand knowledge and awareness to wine consumers of the accomplished wineries in the region,” says California Mid-State Fair Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Enrollment for the California Craft Spirits Competition and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition is also up and running following the new dates.

For more information and to register in the Central Coast Wine Competition, California Craft Spirits Competition, or the Central Coast Vinegar Competition, visit https://centralcoastwinecomp.com/.

