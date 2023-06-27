Local drivers are encouraged to participate with cash prizes of $1,000 for first place

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that a brand-new show, Extreme Truck Madness, will take place on Sunday, July 30. The exciting final night of the fair will take place in a transformed Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

The night will include a parachute flag drop before the arena turns into a “mud bog” and “tuff trucks” course where competitors will race through huge mud pits and speed through obstacle courses.

Local drivers are encouraged to participate with cash prizes of $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place. Categories include Tuff Truck Stock Class, Tuff Truck Modified Class, Mud Bog Stock Class, Mud Bog Modified Class, Mud Bog Outlaws Class, and Power Wheels — Tuff Trucks. To sign up, visit williamsenterprises.regfox.com/midstate-fair-drivers-2023

Pre-Show Pricing:

Reserved Seating — Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (All ages)

General Admission — Sections 10-12 and 16-20 Youth: $15 per seat / Adult: $20 per seat

Day of Show Pricing:

Reserved Seating — Sections 1-4 and 8: $30 per seat (All ages)

General Admission — Sections 10-12 and 16-20: Youth and Adult $25 per seat

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

