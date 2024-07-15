PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is offering patrons the opportunity to park off-site and then catch a free ride to the Fair. Look for the SLO Safe Ride shuttles, operating each day of the Fair. The Paso Robles Event Center has very limited on-site parking options, and the free shuttle program is a great way to save time and money.

Hours of operation:

Mondays — Thursdays: 4 p.m. to Midnight

Fridays — Sundays: Noon to Midnight

Shuttle locations for pick-up and drop-off:

Albertsons Parking Lot @ City Bus Stop

City Hall @ 10th/Spring

Lowe’s Hardware @ Main Parking Lot

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

