Another wonderful and easy snack in the summer heat is watermelon. I love to have it cut up and available in the fridge and I’ve also frozen some pieces for a refreshing treat. It’s perfect for teething babies and kids who need to cool off from playing outside. The cucumber watermelon salad is so refreshing in the summer and can be served alongside anything you are grilling up or take it along as a snack, lunch, or delicious potluck side.

If you have only ever eaten the frozen beef patties at your barbecues, you’re in for a treat if you try this burger recipe. Our favorite toppings are juicy tomatoes, cheese, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and lettuce. Personally, I love a pineapple ring that is barbecued on mine. I also love some homemade mayo and the dill Dijon mustard from Olivas de Oro to top them off. If you like heat, try the Spicy Fromage Blanc from Stepladder Creamery as a spread on your burger or dip for your veggies.

If you are looking for locally raised beef, we have many great options here. Visit Debbie at the Charter Oaks Style Meats on Saturday in Templeton for some of the best ground beef for a juicy burger. If you’re looking for chicken, eggs, or pork, come visit DJ at the BeeWench Farm booth at the Tuesday market in Paso Robles. If you make your ownmayo, having quality, pasture-raised eggs is very important. By supporting your local farmers and ranchers, you support local farm families that are striving to provide you with the best and healthiest meats.

If you are looking for in season produce to nourish you and your family, here are some things available at the markets right now:

Fruits:

Strawberries

Melons

Figs

Peaches

Raspberries

Nectarines

Plums

Vegetables:

Artichokes

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Green Beans

Peas

Peppers

Summer Squash

Tomatoes

The Best Backyard BBQ Burgers

Ingredients

2 lbs lbs ground beef (Charter Oaks Style Meats)

½ cup crushed up tortilla chips (sub gluten free crackers or chips)

1 egg (sub with flax egg if needed)

1 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp black pepper

Recommended Toppings:

Heirloom Tomato

Mushrooms (Uncle Mike’s)

Lettuce

Onions

Cheese (Stepladder Creamery)

Homemade Mayonnaise

Avocado (Dragon Springs Farm

Dill Dijon Mustard (Olivas de Oro)

Instructions

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and mix using your hands. Mix until just combined without over-workingthe meat. Form the meat into six 1/3 lb patties about 1-1 1/2 inches thick. Place the patties on a parchment-lined baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 + minutes. You can also stack them on parchment paper and put them in a ziplock bag for easy transportation. Heat your grill to medium heat. Cook the burgers for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until the desired internal temperature has been reached. Top with your favorite toppings and serve on your favorite buns or wrapped in lettuce.

Notes

Air Fryer Burgers: To make these burgers in the air fryer, form the meat into 8 smaller patties. Preheat your air fryer to 370. Cook in batches so the patties are not overlapping. Cook the patties for 6 minutes, then flip and cook for an additional 5 minutes. If topping with cheese, add it and cook for 1 additional minute.

Freezing: I recommend taking the uncooked beef, forming your patties, and freezing the patties in a freezer-safe, airtight container with layers separated by parchment paper for easy patty removal. Defrost overnight in the fridge and grill as directed.

Watermelon Cucumber Salad

Ingredients

1 watermelon cut into cubes

1 peeled cucumber cut into cubes

1 tbsp olive oil (lemon or basil oil from the Groves on 41)

2 large mint leaves chopped

2 large basil leaves chopped

2 limes juiced

Optional add-ins:

1 jalapeno seeds removed, finely diced

Feta cheese

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Refrigeration prior to serving is ideal, but not required.

