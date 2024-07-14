By Blake Ashley Frino-Gerl

For over three decades Chandra Corley has incorporated her unique techniques in massage therapy. Her business gives her full reign to embrace her seasoned knowledge that helps and heals her clients.

“When you are my client, we are going to have a relationship,” Chandra said. “My work is very intuitive, and people find it to be a central part of their overall wellness. Many years ago, I set my intent on making my services accessible and affordable. Massage is best when it is done regularly; 95 percent of my clients are on a program or regime.”

Born and raised in SLO County, Chandra focuses on customizing the massage to the body so that it will be beneficial bothphysically and emotionally for her clients. She upgraded her certifications with the California Massage Therapy Counsel and is a member of the Associated Bodywork & Massage Professionals. Her knowledge stems from being certified through Wellspring School of Massage and receiving continuous education through the Esalen Institute, Santa Barbara Body Therapy, and the California Holistic Institute.

Chandra Corley

“Massage is good for so many obvious reasons — it can relieve tension, muscle aches, stress, lower blood pressure, improve circulation — but it’s also good for helping with depression, anxiety, bereavement, loss, and transitions,” Chandra explains.

Chandra can meet the needs of her clients with Swedish, Esalen, or Reflexology specialties. In addition, clients can request massage add-ons, including sea salt glows, hot stones, foot rejuvenation treatments, and spa facials, as well as her exclusive Pampered Package.

“My goal has always been to make people feel like they were 100-percent cared for, inside and outside, when they trust me with their time,” Chandra adds.

Chandra also helps in promoting local musicians and with nonprofits such as The Women’s League of Voters, Central Coast Guitar Society, and The Go See Foundation.

Chandra Corley Massage Therapy

945 Spring St., Suite 8, in Paso Robles

1171 Toro St., in San Luis Obispo

805-441-398

Benchantedmassage.com

Like this: Like Loading...