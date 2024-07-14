By Camille DeVaul and the Paso Robles Area Historical Society and Museum

Terrace Hill, a natural park adorned with oak trees and woodland vines, was the setting for the 1903 Paso Robles High School graduation ceremony and was nothing short of extraordinary. This event is fondly remembered for its unique blend of tradition and culture.

Shakespeare Under the Oaks

One of the highlights of the ceremony was an open-air representation of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” performed by the graduates themselves. This theatrical endeavor added a touch of Elizabethan drama to the otherwise academic occasion, enchanting the audience with its rustic charm and the timeless themes of love and pastoral life.

advertisement

The Graduating Class of ’03

The Class of 1903 consisted of fifteen students whose names are listed below, though the order in the photograph is uncertain:

Walter E. Brewster

Bertha Dresser

Minnie Davis

Marguerite E. Elder

Mathilda Engel

Clytie Exline

Devota Fisher

Juanita Fisher

Homer Hatch

Evelyn L. Monteith

Nona Pickering

Amanda Slater

Charles H. Stanley

Paul Speyer

Harry Wessel

In addition, four students from the Class of 1904 graduated early and joined the 1903 class, though they are not pictured: Homer Rhyne, George Spurrier, Leo Stanley, and Omar Cammack. The class proudly carried the motto “Labor Omnia Vincit,” meaning “Work Conquers All,” reflecting their dedication and perseverance.

Senior Traditions and Rivalries

A notable tradition among the seniors was the challenge of flying their class colors for 24 hours without the juniors capturing the flag. This playful rivalry added an element of excitement and camaraderie to the final days of the school year. According to a poem from the Junior Journal of 1903 and a news article from the Paso Robles Leader dated May 11, 1904, the juniors succeeded in stealing the flag that year, continuing the spirited custom that was both competitive and fun.

A Glimpse into the Past

Information from the Junior Journal of 1903 offers a look into the early beginnings of yearbooks, providing a snapshot of student life and school traditions from over a century ago. This journal, along with the other related documents, paints a picture of a time when graduation ceremonies were grand events celebrated with much fanfare and creativity.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...