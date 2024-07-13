Sometimes people tell us they love our selection of goods, which feels amazing. But just as often, we hear from people that our team is pretty special. There are three of us that own the store, but being open seven days a week, we would be beside ourselves if we didn’t have that team. And so, for the next few months, we’d like to change the name of our column to “Local Good People Report,” in the hopes that you’ll learn a bit about those good people, our chosen family, behind the counter.

Where to start with Kate? Her nickname is KTG (Kate the Great) for a reason. Unload 40 cases of shopping bags into the garage in 103-degree heat? KTG will get it done. Create the most precise and perfect nickname for everyone on the team? How about inventing a tradition we never even knew we needed? (It’s called a Tablecake. A waffle or any kind of treat placed in the center of your table and shared before your meal arrives. Perfect, right?) And she has a gorgeous smile and laugh that just lift you up.

Kate’s fave things in the store include our Hinza Totes and Mexican blankets, which she would put to use in her perfect day by taking them to the beach after a hike and lunch at Hidden Kitchen. Just don’t ruin her ocean time by playing the song “Lovely Day.” Just don’t.

Ez is so talented, maybe we should all be working for her instead. She’s a brilliant illustrator (check the back wall by the kids’ section to see her artwork), and has an eye for displays, products, and loveliness that we continue to be amazed by. Ez’s custom “Howdy Paso Robles” sticker is probably our best-selling sticker ever, and we can’t wait to highlight even more of her design skills. But it’s really her thoughtful, earnest, kind manner that makes her so special to us. Oh, and she’s drop dead hilarious, and the woman can play piano … by ear!

She and Kate would run into each other on their perfect day, because you’d find Ez at the beach, too, with her daughter, boyfriend, and the cutest pooch in the world. After collecting special shells and rocks, they’d head home for a delicious dinner and live music.

Happy July … guess we’re all headed to the beach!

— General Store Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...