By Lynne Schmitz

The “Little White Church” has anchored the corner of 13th and L streets since the very early 1900s. It is believed it was built in the late 1800s on the “mesa” (K Street) and moved to its present location before 1920. In its long history, it has served many congregations. Today, it is Fuente de Agua Viva (FDAV), a Pentecostal denomination with bilingual services held at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings. During the service, a children’s Hospitality full ministry for the youngsters is held and a nursery is available for babies. The pastor is the Rev. Michael Duran who, with his family, assumed responsibility for the church in August 2019. He chose San Miguel because he saw future promise and potential in our town.

At the time, the congregation was quite small, and then COVID hit. But Pastor Mike was looking and moving forward. With perseverance, he is currently preaching to an average 65 congregants and sometimes to over 90. There have been a lot of improvements to the building and property with plans for more. They sponsor an October Harvest Festival and currently have an ongoing plant sale. Pastor Mike is a dynamic and energetic influence for good in the whole town, especially for youth, which he loves. He was born in a small town in the San Joaquin Valley and grew up in Porterville. It was not an easy life; he lost his mother at an early age. When he was in high school he was sent to a Christian camp for troubled youth. Their staff and programs were a strong influence, putting him on a better path. From ages 18-33 he was a California Forest Service firefighter, married, and started a family. He and his family began helping at local churches, and he felt a very strong call to the ministry. They moved so he could enter an Assembly of God seminary. He is certified to preach Assemblies of God and continues to study. Those who hear him benefit greatly from what he learns. On August 17, the church will start a series of bible studies on Wednesdays: one in English from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and one in Spanish at a time to be determined. Pastor Mike, his wife, Angie, and their four children have become very much involved and settled in San Miguel. They are much appreciated for all they do. The “Little White Church” has seemingly always been here. It’s one of the most historic buildings in town. They are both a blessing to the town.

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...