During these warm months, it can be difficult to stay hydrated! Taking electrolytes is an easy and excellent way to prolong your hydration throughout the season, which is why we are happy to announce our July Promotion. You can receive 20 percent off of all electrolytes online and in-store here at the Natural Alternative! This will include brands such as LMNT, Ultima, Trace Minerals, Celtic Sea Salt, and our Essential Electrolyte capsules by NutriBiotic. Electrolytes have many benefits and if you don’t already take them, you should consider it especially during the summer season.

Drinking electrolytes promotes hydration on a cellular level because they help cells attract water. Without the proper intake of electrolytes cells have a lower chance of attacking and pulling in the amount of water necessary to gain hydration. The health benefits of drinking water are lost if electrolyte intake is non-existent. This is because water is less likely absorbed by the cells and instead lingers between cell walls, in the blood, and the plasma. The essential minerals that are in electrolytes are also crucial for helping your body generate the energy you need throughout the day. Because the mitochondria in your cells need sodium and magnesium to help convert food into cellular energy, known as ATP, drinking electrolytes could benefit energy levels.

When engaging in exercise or even just being outside while it’s hot causes you to sweat. Electrolytes, which maintain your muscle strength, are released through your sweat glands. If you sweat without replenishing your body this can result in muscle weakness and cramps. Luckily, replenishment of calcium, potassium, magnesium, and sodium can maintain healthy muscle functions. According to a 2019 review in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, electrolytes are what transmit electrical impulses from heart cells to the rest of the body. Having the correct balance of electrolytes can not only support muscle function but also support cardiac muscles.

Staying hydrated this summer is essential and adding electrolytes to your health routine can improve your well-being. The electrolyte brands we carry don’t contain any sugar or artificial sweeteners but do contain science-recommended milligrams of minerals within each serving. We carry electrolytes in the form of capsules, liquid drops, and powder packets. If you want to include them into your daily routine, you can purchase larger packs of electrolytes or try them out in singles. Make sure to head down and check out our selection this July to receive 20 percent off all electrolytes!

