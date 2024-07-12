If we are known for one thing around the Central Coast, wine is definitely at the top of the list. Our world-renowned wines bring thousands to the region yearly and offer us locals mini-vacations whenever we please. Leaders in our local wine industry have made a major impact on our little town.

On July 19, the Central Coast wine community will be celebrating this year’s award-winning wines and wine industry members at the California Mid-State Fair—including a special presentation of this year’s top industry awards for winery, winemaker, wine grape grower, and wine industry persons of the year. The nominations for the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Wine Awards are sent in by past award winners, and board members from the IGGPRA, Vineyard Team, PRWCA and SLO Coast Wine Collective.

We would like to introduce you to this year’s SLO County Wine Award winners:

Winemaker of the Year

McPrice Myers

McPrice Myers Wines

McPrice Myers

Over the last two decades, McPrice (Mac) Myers has been crafting wines of depth and balance that showcase the multiple terroirs and climates of the Central Coast—from Santa Barbara to Paso Robles. Mac produced his first vintage in 2002 with half a ton of grapes in a small cooperative in Paso Robles. From that humble beginning, Mac has developed a growing portfolio of wines with broad appeal. In 2014, Mac moved the winery to the current site, which is nestled amidst the rolling hills of the Adelaida District.

What went through your mind learning about being named Winemaker of the Year?

Mac: There are many great people making great wines in this area, so to be acknowledged this way is humbling. The truth is, this is not something I ever saw in my future, and ultimately I’m just very fortunate to be a part of this community and doing something I love.

How would you describe yourself as a winemaker?

Mac: My ultimate goal is to make singular wines—wines that you know come from here, and reflect what we do and the approach we take. Everything for me is very sensory—it’s all feeling and intuition when I make decisions. I try to be dynamic in my approach to making wine, honoring the vintage and terroir while developing a sense of balance and depth. I’d say my approach is similar to how a chef approaches cooking: you start with well-farmed ingredients, treat them with respect, and end up with a great product.

How has the wine industry in Paso Robles impacted you?

Mac: The industry here has had a massive impact on me. The community embraced me from the beginning, has been accepting and supportive of me, and allows me to do the thing I’m most passionate about: make wine. I’m privileged to work with great growers and work among the incredibly talented people who have made Paso Robles into the place it is today. In my opinion, it’s one of the best communities in the wine industry. It is truly a very embracing place to make wine.

Winegrape Growers of the Year

Niels and Bimmer Udsen

Castoro Cellars

Niels and Bimmer Udsen

Bimmer and Niels Udsen founded Castoro Cellars in 1983, embarking on a journey in viticulture with a commitment to sustainable, organic, and biodynamic farming. Bimmer convinced Niels of the merits of organic farming, leading to their vineyards being certified over 20 years ago. Today, they manage 1,600 acres across 13 vineyards in the Paso Robles appellation, making them the largest organic vineyardists on the Central Coast and potentially in California. All their vineyards are 100 percent SIP and CCOF certified. Their eco-conscious practices include solar farms, direct sun pump irrigating, electric tractors, and pioneering mobile bottling services.

The Udsens’ dedication to sustainability extends to fostering a collaborative wine industry community. Castoro Cellars’wines are estate-grown from organic grapes, and the Udsens support like-minded producers, sharing knowledge and resources. Their commitment to community is evident through initiatives like the Whale Rock Music Festival, benefiting Templeton High School Band, and supporting local musicians and recreation programs. The creation of the Whale Rock Disc Golf course further illustrates their dedication to both viticulture and their local community. The Udsens’ efforts have not only advanced organic farming but also strengthened community ties and industry collaboration.

Industry Person of the Year

Molly Scott

JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery

Molly Scott

A force in representing the Wine Country of Paso Robles, Molly’s energy and dedication are boundless. Her influence flows through every aspect of Paso Robles Wine Country, from her role on the CAWG board to her active involvement in local fundraising for nonprofits and tireless advocacy for agriculture. Molly’s passion for the region fuels the Paso brand, bridging the gap between growers and consumers and ensuring that the community’s vibrant spirit is ever-present in her efforts. Her relentless commitment has made Paso Robles a thriving, united, and celebrated wine destination.

Beyond the vineyards, Molly leads significant initiatives like the Juan Nevarez Memorial Scholarship, which supports students with parents in the wine industry, and she champions women in viticulture, bringing together over 30 women in the Paso Robles community. Molly also serves on multiple boards, such as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, contributes to The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG), and co-chairs the Cal Poly Wine and Viticulture Advisory Board.

What went through your mind learning about being named Industry Person of the Year? How does this impact you?

Molly: When I received the phone call, I was genuinely surprised! I was flattered to just be nominated. It wasn’t until I phoned my Mom and Dad to share the news and explain to them what the award was and who the voting committee isthat it really began to sink in. To be recognized by past award winners and current industry members that I look up to and am inspired by is very fulfilling, it’s an honor.

How has the wine industry in Paso Robles impacted you?

Molly: It’s hard to envision working and living somewhere other than in Paso Robles. This wine industry is truly unique and provides incredible opportunities for those willing to invest themselves in giving back. I enjoy volunteering my time with different organizations and leading initiatives that provide scholarships to students and mentoring women in viticulture. Whether it’s supporting graduating students from the Cal Poly Wine & Viticulture department, toensuring vineyards are heard and represented on a State and Federal level, to promoting the Paso Robles wine region with the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance—I’ve experienced firsthand the transformative power of this community which has been incredibly fulfilling.

The Wine Industry Awards & Tasting will take place on Friday, July 19, at 5 p.m. on the Mission Square Stage at the California Mid-State Fair. For more information, visit midstatefair.com

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...