It’s Jimmy and Leigh-Ann from Shift’N Gears in Paso Robles. We’re back again to share some easy maintenance tips and reminders. We are your full-service, family-owned and operated auto repair shop; come see how we SHIFT customer expectations every day! Or call in and talk to Jimmy on Gear Head Radio every Saturday at 9 a.m. on KPRL 99.3 FM 1230 AM. We love our community and our customers; one of our main goals is not just to keep everyone safe but happy and empower the local economy.

What are four easy important things you can check on the clover of car care?

Brakes, Belts, Batteries and Bulbs:

Many drivers underestimate their importance. Let’s see how a little attention can save you from big headaches.

Brakes: Your Guardians

Here’s a tip: If you hear squealing or grinding when braking, it’s your car crying for help! That’s metal on metal. Feel vibrations when braking? Your rotors are most likely warped and no longer working effectively. And remember, healthy brakes mean shorter stopping distances and safer roads for everyone.

Belts: Keeping Things Moving

The serpentine belt, for example, keeps your alternator, power steering, and air conditioning running smoothly. Some vehicles have multiple belts for each system. Meanwhile, timing belts ensure your engine’s valves and pistons are perfectly synchronized. A snapped belt can leave you stranded or, worse, cause major engine damage. Most belts need replacing every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, but a quick inspection for cracks or fraying can help you avoid unexpected breakdowns.

Batteries: You’ve Got The Power

Your car’s battery is its lifeline, delivering the power needed to start the engine and run electrical systems. Watch for signs like slow engine cranks or dim lights, get your battery tested annually. Most batteries last 3 to 5 years.

Bulbs: Let There Be Light

Ever driven behind a car with a brake light out? Not only is it annoying — it’s dangerous. Regularly check all your lights — headlights, brake lights, turn signals, and even license plate lights — to ensure they’re shining bright. Replacing a bulb is usually quick and inexpensive and can help you avoid a ticket.

Pro Tip: Preventive Care Saves the Day

Remember, happy cars make for happy drivers — IT’S NOT ALL LUCK. So don’t let brakes, belts, batteries, or bulbs take a backseat in your maintenance routine — your car (and your passengers) will thank you!

