The Natural Alternative is gearing up for summer and the hot weather that is sure to follow. One of the most important summertime tips to keep in mind is hydration. The best way to stay hydrated is to make sure you get enough electrolytes throughout the day. This month we are offering 20 percent off all electrolytes. A favorite here at The Natural Alternative is LMNT, a tasty electrolyte drink mix that is formulated to help anyone with their electrolyte needs and is perfectly suited to folks following a keto, low-carb, or paleo diet.

LMNT is a zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix with everything you need and nothing you don’t. Their ratio stands out: LMNT delivers a truly meaningful dose of electrolytes without the sugar, junky fillers, or artificial coloring found in other “sports drinks.” We carry a wide variety of flavors that you can add to our Pure Mountain Valley Spring Water or Essentia High Quality Alkaline Water. They make a great pair.

On average, the body loses and needs to replace about 2-3 quarts of water daily. Luckily, many foods we eat are composed mostly of water. Foods with high water content include greens and most fruits and vegetables. Drinking enough water each day is crucial for many reasons: to regulate body temperature, keep joints lubricated, prevent infections, deliver nutrients to cells, and keep organs functioning properly. Being well-hydrated also improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood.

Experts recommend drinking roughly 11 cups of water per day for the average woman and 16 for men. And not all those cups have to come from plain water; for example, some can come from water flavored with fruit or vegetables (lemons, berries, or orange or cucumber slices) or from coffee or tea.

Make sure to stop by The Natural Alternative and stock up on Electrolytes and Water for The 4th of July holiday. We will be closed for the holiday on Tuesday, July 4, and will re-open on July 5. Wishing you a spectacular summer season.

The Team at the Natural Alternative

