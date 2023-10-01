October 6

First Friday’s in Downtown Atascadero

The Plaza on El Camino, Atascadero

5:30 p.m.

Enjoy a music featuring Jump Jax, an electrifying quartet of four professional musicians bringing an energetic and danceable mix of classic jump blues, swing, soul, rockabilly and some originals. There will be complimentary tours of Historic City Hall, as well as wine, beer, and other treats to purchase.

October 7

Colony Days

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Enjoy a parade, followed by activities, including tours of City Hall and the Colony House.

October 13

7th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament

Central Coast Challenge “Social” Tournament

All Day

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Participate in the Central Coast Challenge “Social” Tournament by contributing a $40 entry fee for a 2-person team (limited to 40 teams). The event starts with check-in at 11am, followed by the 8-team Round Robin Toss occurring from 12 to 2pm. A break will be observed from 2 to 3pm, leading to the Social Brackets taking place from 3 to 5pm. Notably, the top four teams will earn prizes in the form of cash and trophies.

October 14

7th Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament

The Showdown, Main Tournament

All Day

Sunken Gardens, Atascadero

Arrive at 8 a.m. for check-in, followed by the 8-team Round Robin Toss from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A break is scheduled from 12 to 1:30 p.m., with Advanced Brackets taking place from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Prizes, including cash and trophies, will be awarded to the teams placing in the top four positions.

October 14

93rd Annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day

Downtown Paso Robles

10 a.m.

Bring the entire familiy and enjoy viewing running antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, dancers, floats, fire engines, vintage cars and more. You will see it all at the 2021 Pioneer Day Parade. And the best part? It’s free!

October 14

Help Kyndal take flight to treatment

Drive thru BBQ Dinner

Atascadero Elk’s Lodge

2-5pm

Every $1 donated gets them 6 miles of flight to treatment. Each trip from San Luis Obispo to Augusta, Georgia is 2,235 miles. Their total estimated treatment miles is 215,000 to 430,000 miles. For more information visit flight-2-fight.perfectgolfevent.com

October 21

Annual Golden Oak Honey & Pumpkin Festival and Kids’ Flea Market

Downtown City Park, Spring St. and 12th St., in Paso Robles

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The festival includes honey, demonstrations, pie-eating contest, monster mash dance contest, antiques, arts, crafts and other merchandise, along with a kid’s flea market.

October 28

Zoo Boo

Charles Paddock Zoo, Atascadero

5-8:30pm

The event promises Halloween-themed adornments all around the Zoo, along with a medley of carnival games, a costume competition, Halloween-themed undertakings, a haunted house, and a collection of tricks and treats to relish. With over 200 residents the Charles Paddock Zoo is the backdrop for this engaging and unforgettable Halloween celebration.

October 28

Trinity Lutheran School Harvest Festival

940 Creston Road, Paso Robles

3-6pm

Bounce houses, climbing wall, euro bungee, food trucks, trunk and treat and carnival games. $20 per child 4 yrs and over, adults and younger kids are free, pay at the door.

October 31

Safe and Fun Halloween

Downtown Paso Robles

3–6 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat throughout downtown at welcoming merchants.

NOVEMBER EVENTS

November 2-5

Paderewski Festival

Downtown Paso Robles

The annual Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles celebrates Ignacy Jan Paderewski’s diverse legacy with concerts, exhibits, wine tastings, youth piano competition, and cultural exchanges, highlighting the region’s rich heritage. Find more information on concert times and locations here paderewskifest.com



