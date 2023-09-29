Funds generated by tourists support local events that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors

PASO ROBLES — Travel Paso has opened the application period for a Community Event Grant to support community events that take place in 2024. This program enables Travel Paso to support events, activities, and organizations that align with its mission to enhance the quality of life for residents and brand, market, and promote Paso Robles as a premier California tourism destination. Applications are due by Oct. 20.

Travel Paso supports local events that contribute to the experience of our visitors and the positive economic vitality of our community while improving the quality of life of our residents. Travel Paso recognizes that forging community partnerships with local cultural, social, and recreational organizations can make significant contributions to the overall quality of life in Paso Robles as well as the ability to market the destination and enhance visitation throughout the year. Accordingly, a portion of the annual marketing budget is allocated to the Community Event Grant program.

Last year, Travel Paso received a record number of Community Event Grant applicants. Together, the Travel Paso Board of Directors and the Travel Paso Marketing Committee reviewed and selected 22 organizations to receive in-kind marketing support. Of these 22 applicants, 15 received additional grant funding. Under the program, $98,500 was awarded to organizations that align with Travel Paso’s mission to make a significant impact on tourism growth in Paso Robles.

The 2023 grant recipients included Castoro Cellars Winery, Estrella Warbirds Museum, Edible Magazine San Luis Obispo, REC Foundation, Garagiste Events Inc., The Paderewski Festival, The Rhone Rangers, At Her Table, Paso Robles Horse Park Foundation, Paso Robles Distillery Trail, Wine Country Runs, San Luis Obispo International Film Festival, Red Wings Horse Sanctuary, FARMstead ED and The Bovine Classic.

Applications are due by Oct. 20, at 5 p.m., for events happening in the 2024 calendar year. For more information and to apply, visit travelpaso.com/community-event-grant/ or contact info@travelpaso.com.

