Family fun supports From the Heart Animal Sanctuary

PASO ROBLES — Animal lovers of all ages are invited to the second annual Celebration of Animals and Art on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 12 to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event benefits From the Heart Animal Sanctuary, a local nonprofit run by Leslie and Joe Thomas that rescues, rehabs, and provides forever homes for animals with special needs.

For a $10 entry fee, visitors can discover animals in new ways through roping instruction, blacksmith demonstration, a special appearance by Pacific Wildlife, and farm animals from Hoofprints. The artistically inclined can join Joe Thomas, an accomplished artist, to draw their favorite animals at the crayon Art Bar. Other entertainment includes a cake walk, face painting, raffle/silent auction, live music, and more. Food is available for purchase by the Yabba Dabba Dogs food truck.

A fellow community nonprofit and proud collaborator with the sanctuary is Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts). Providing no-cost afterschool arts education to children of all ages, Youth Arts’ professional instructors — including Joe Thomas — often teach budding artists about sanctuary animals’ physical and behavioral characteristics in their painting and drawing classes. Not only do children learn about animals, but they also build important cognitive developmental and life skills through exposure to the arts.

Details for Celebration of Animals and Art:

Saturday, Oct. 14

12 to 3 p.m.

$10 gate fee. No dogs allowed due to the nature of the event

The Iron Jungle Gym: parking lot at 580 Linne Road, Paso Robles

For more information, visit fromtheheartanimalsanctuary.org

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center (Youth Arts) has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes since 1998. The nonprofit was founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

By encouraging the arts and self-expression, Youth Arts provides a creative outlet and positive way for young people to deal with the world’s pressures. The organization has helped more than 10,000 students find their voices, build confidence, strive for higher education, and avoid gangs or other negative influences. Programs are open at no charge to all students who wish to enroll in offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment featuring video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

Youth Arts is funded through private support from generous donors wishing to share the possibilities that arts education contributes to the wellbeing of community youth. Information is available at pryoutharts.org

