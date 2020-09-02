SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — On Monday, Aug. 31, San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials revised the County’s total COVID-19 deaths from 21 to 20.

A death in July listed COVID-19 on the death certificate. It was reviewed by the SLO County Coroner’s Office and changed per the coroner’s recommendation.

SLO County removed it and adjusted its case statistics.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, SLO County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 3,006 with 2,557 having recovered. There are 428 active COVID-19 cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by five to 11 with four in intensive care.

Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in North County communities — four in Paso Robles, two in Atascadero and three in Templeton.

