ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero announced that now the county is back to the Purple Tier of COVID-related restrictions, the staff of the Charles Paddock Zoo are excited to be able to reopen to the public, live and in-person, starting Friday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. The Zoo will return to its regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

In mid-December, the Zoo had to close the facility to the public due to the Regional Stay-At-Home order but continued to educate and entertain visitors virtually via educational videos and virtual programs, including field trips, Zoo guests, and Zoo parties. These programs will remain available for those who are more comfortable visiting the Zoo virtually. For those who would like to visit in person, Zoo guests are asked to remember that face coverings are required, and plenty of safe social distancing will be easily available since the Zoo is outdoors.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is the only Zoo on the Central Coast and is home to hundreds of species from all over the world, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles, and much more.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park at Highway 41 and Morro Road and one mile west of Highway 101. The Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about the Charles Paddock Zoo, please visit the website at charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805)461-5080.

