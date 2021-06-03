The federal government’s plans to house unaccompanied migrant children from the United States-Mexico border at Camp Roberts have been placed on hold “indefinitely,” according to Rep. Salud Carbajal’s office.

“HHS has informed us that they do not plan to move forward with utilizing Camp Roberts to house unaccompanied minors at this time,” said Mannal Haddad, Carbajal’s communications director, in an email to the SLO Tribune.

Read the original plans regarding Camp Roberts housing at pasoroblespress.com/news/5000-unaccompanied-migrant-children-could-be-housed-at-camp-roberts/

Read the full story HHS Halts Transfer of Migrant Children to Camp Roberts

