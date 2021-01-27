PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department is currently investigating the discovery of a body in the Salinas Riverbed.

Roughly at around 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Jan. 26, Paso Robles Police and Paso Robles Emergency Services were notified of a deceased body in the Salinas River bed just behind JCPenny.

According to reports, officers located the deceased person who had been burned. It appears the person had been living in the riverbed area.

Police remained on the scene into the evening. The incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information, contact the PRPD at (805)237-6464.

