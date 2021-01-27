Earth Shine is a non-profit organization that meets every second Saturday of each month in a community on the Central Coast and every third Saturday at the River Walk in Paso Robles.

Their events generally happen between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Earth Shine is a volunteer group that hopes to inspire others to help keep their local community clean and looking beautiful by picking up litter on streets, beaches, trails, and riverbeds.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Earth Shine volunteer team was in San Miguel and cleaned up several truckloads of trash, and then again, on Jan. 16, they cleaned up Salinas River Walk.

Moving into February, Earth Shine will be in Atascadero on Saturday, Feb. 13, and then back at the River Walk on Feb. 20.

To volunteer or to donate to the cause, visit earthshineorg.com or email contactus@earthshineorg.com















Earth Shine’s team of volunteers meet on the Central Coast to pick up litter on streets, beaches, trails, and riverbeds. Photos by Earth Shine

