As of 11:45 a.m. it is reported that Paso Robles is measuring 2.9” of rain

As of 10 a.m. it is reported that Paso Robles is measuring 1.5” of rain

CHP reported at 6 a.m. that the Grapevine is closed, traffic is being routed to California State Route 46 to US 101 after reporting moderate snow with strong gusty winds as of 4:45 a.m.

As of 8 a.m. it is reported that Paso Robles is measuring 0.9” of rain

Reports of multiple tress falling, officials recommend that if the tree is not hazardous leave until the storm has passed. Do not try and clean up the debris. If the tree is on the road or dangerous contact emergency services.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services report power lines are down. If anyone who sees a downed line to stay away from them and report them to fire department and PG&E immediately. PG&E is working to restore power to the area. Reports of a tree down across roadway Creston Rd. and Grand Canyon Rd, blocking lanes approximately 40ft long. PRPD on scene waiting for city crews to remove the tree.

Some Paso Robles Residents remain without power in the area of Chestnut and 13th Street from a weather-related outage that started shortly before 5:30 a.m.

S. River Road from Navajo to 13th Street due to the threat of mudslides in the area are closed.

As of 7:15 a.m. Paso Robles is measuring 0.6” of rain. The season total is 2.08”.

At around 4:30 a.m. this morning, most North County PG&E customers were without power for some time as high winds whip through the area, and steady rain continues to fall.

As of 5 a.m., this morning reports of wind speeds were just near 60 mph in San Luis Obispo County. These winds could peak closer to 70 mph throughout the day.

Reports of California Highway Patrol (CHP) responding to an accident northbound Highway 101 in the Santa Margarita area and a tree was down at Walnut Avenue and Poplar Street in Atascadero.

Flooding was reported at Highway 58 and Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita.

A high-wind warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected. Strongest in the hills and peaks.

Damaging winds are expected to blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 1 and 101.

National Weather Service Advisory warns that people should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

South winds expected 30 to 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt, and combined seas of 14 to 18 feet are expected when conditions are worst. Very strong winds will create exceptionally dangerous sea conditions, which could capsize or damage vessels of all sizes.

Flash Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and nearby foothills. From Tuesday night through Thursday evening. Heavy rainfall rates near 2 inches in 3 hours can result in dangerous flash flooding to roads and creeks. This watch includes but is not limited to the Avila Burn scar. Significant mud and debris flows are possible and could affect vulnerable roads and structures, including highway 101.

Flash flooding and debris flows will be a particular threat in and below the recently burned areas. A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Persons in watch areas should remain alert and follow the directions of emergency preparedness officials. Avoid hiking and camping in canyons and near creeks over the next few days.

What to do if your power goes out

During an outage, it is recommended to unplug or turn off all appliances to help avoid overloading circuits when the power is restored. You may want to leave on a single lamp to alert you when the power returns. When the power is restored, you can begin to turn your appliances on, one at a time.

Where there is flooding

Stay away from flooded areas and downed trees during and after a storm. These areas could be hiding an energized power line.

Watch out for downed power lines

If you see a downed power line, assume it is energized and stay away. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report its location, and then call PG&E at (800)743-5002.

Reporting outages

Before calling PG&E about a power outage:

Determine if power is out only in your building or if the entire neighborhood is out. Check to see whether neighbors are affected. If only your residence is without power, check circuit breakers and fuse boxes to see if the problem is limited to the home electric system.

To report an outage, call (800)743-5002. Phone lines may become very busy during major storms.

Visit the outage map for a status report on your outage, and an anticipated time your power will be turned back on.

VISIT THE OUTAGE MAP >

Be Prepared

During a major long-duration winter storm with several inches of rain. It is essential to remain calm, stay safe, and prepared:

Keep a battery-powered radio and flashlight in an accessible location. Make sure you have extra batteries.

Prepare your home and your property; clean out gutters, maintain trees, and inspect and/or repair your roof.

Get sandbags ready if your area is prone to flooding.

Be alert to changing weather conditions by following local news sources, the National Weather Service, and utilizing a weather radio.

Stay indoors and avoid driving as much as possible. If driving is necessary, take emergency supplies with you and drive with extra caution.

Do not drive or walk through fast-moving water or flooded areas.

Bring pets inside.

Never use generators, outdoor cooking equipment, or gasoline or propane heaters indoors.

Keep an eye out for storm damage that may cause harm, such as broken tree limbs, damaged power lines, etc.

Weather Channel

PG&E Power Outages

Atascadero Emergency Services | Phone (805)470-3300 or 9-1-1

Templeton Emergency Services | Phone (805)434-4911 or 9-1-1

Paso Robles Emergency Services | Phone (805)227-7560 or 9-1-1

