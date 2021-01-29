PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area south of the Niblick bridge for a person surrounded by water in the Salinas riverbed at approximately 1:55 p.m Thursday, Jan. 28.

Officials reported the first units arrived at the scene within approximately 3 minutes. The stranded person was located, and it was determined that the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services personnel using water rescue equipment could safely access and relocate the individual.

Two fire engines, one rescue, one squad, and two battalion chiefs from Paso Robles responded.

Paso Robles Police Department also responded and assisted in locating the person and providing traffic control. Additionally, San Luis Ambulance Service responded with a unit and remained on standby through the duration of the rescue.

The person denied any medical complaints and was relocated to a safe location.

