by Rosalie Villegas

Photo by Cameron Delaney

Guest Contributors

TEMPLETON — At 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Templeton High School senior Frannie Perry set a personal record in the two-mile race at the Clovis North Twilight Invitational. In the final race of the night, Perry shaved 25 seconds off her previous best, finishing in 11:07 on the fast, flat course and placing 5th overall. With glitter in her hair and gems glued to her face to match her teammates, Perry led with both performance and high spirits.

Both an athlete and a scholar at Templeton High School, with an earned 4.71 GPA, Perry plans to attend Loyola University in Chicago, where she plans to study Business and Law. She will wrap up her senior year with one last Track season this spring.

advertisement

Rosalie Villegas and Cameron Delaney are guest contributors for Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press as part of our commitment to supporting local school districts and promoting local journalism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...