Fiesta featured a vibrant baile folklorico performance by students and community members, arts and craft stations

PASO ROBLES — Georgia Brown Dual Immersion proudly hosted its annual Fiesta de Octubre, an event celebrating the rich cultural diversity of its bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural community. The festival took place on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the new Georgia Brown campus, located at 900 Creston Road in Paso Robles. This year’s Fiesta marked the end of Hispanic Heritage Month and offered an immersive experience that highlighted the multicultural foundation of Georgia Brown’s unique educational approach.

Feature Image: Georgia Brown Dual Immersion’s Fiesta de Octubre featured a vibrant baile folklorico performance by students and community members, among many other events and activities on Thursday, Oct. 24. Contributed Photo

“We were thrilled to celebrate Fiesta de Octubre with our community,” said Cristina Velasco, principal of Georgia Brown Dual Immersion. “Students had spent the last 4 weeks learning the rich history and cultural contributions of Hispanic countries across the globe. The festival provides a space to bring that learning to life.”

The fiesta featured a vibrant baile folklorico performance by students and community members, arts & craft stations, a display of student’s “Storybook Pumpkin Patch” project and a hamburger dinner fundraiser, cooked and served by the Georgia Brown Dad’s Club.

advertisement

For more information on Georgia Brown’s Dual Immersion Program or to learn more about upcoming events, visit gbdi.pasoschools.org/.

About Georgia Brown Dual Immersion

Georgia Brown Dual Immersion K-8 School is a bilingual education institution in Paso Robles that began in 1998. It’smission is to promote academic excellence through a comprehensive dual-language curriculum, fostering cultural awareness, and creating opportunities for all students to thrive in a globalized world. Georgia Brown is committed to helping students develop fluency in both English and Spanish, empowering them to succeed academically while fostering mutual respect and understanding among diverse communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...