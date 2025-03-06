Paso Robles teachers and community members protest federal cuts, while a Trump supporter seeks common ground

NORTH COUNTY — At the beginning of February, national news outlets reported that President Donald Trump’sadministration was working on an executive order that would direct the secretary of education to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education — and local educators are worried about how it will affect their districts.

The reports of the dismantling began with an ABC News article (abcnews.go.com/Politics/trump-order-dismantle-education-department-works-sources/story?id=118418280&utm) that said they received the information from, “sources briefed on drafts of the order that have circulated among top administration officials.”

According to their report, the proposed order is expected to have the education secretary submit a proposal for dismantling the department and for Congress to pass legislation to get rid of it. The United States Department of Education (DOE) was first founded by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. It is responsible for federal education policy, funding, and accountability. They also conduct research, collect data, and advocate for education reform.

Paso Robles Press reached out to San Luis Obispo County Superintendent James Brescia, Ed.D., for comment on the potential dismantlement. He responded with the following statement:

“Education is primarily a function of the state government. In California, approximately 8% [to] 10% of the money for TK-12 schools comes from the federal budget. The remainder of funding for San Luis Obispo County Schools comes from state taxes: 60%, local taxes 30%, and the lottery 1%.

“Most federal funding to local schools supports programs such as special education and child nutrition. The Federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) governs how states and public agencies provide early intervention, special education, and related services to eligible infants, toddlers, children, and youth with disabilities nationwide.

“Locally, we are unsure of the impact federal funding reductions will have on student services. Several of our education partners in colleges and universities have notified us about the elimination of federal grant programs in which we participate, and we are making appropriate reductions in staffing and services for those programs.”

PRP also reached out to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Superintendent Jennifer Loftus and Atascadero Unified School District Superintendent Tom Butler for comment but did not receive a response at the time of printing.

Demonstrators display signs supporting education funding during the Paso Robles Public Educators rally by Paso Robles City Park on Tuesday, May 4. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

In response to the potential dismantlement, the community took the opportunity to rally against the administration’sunofficial decision. On Tuesday, March 4, Paso Robles Public Educators held a rally at Paso Robles City Park in participation with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) “Protect Our Kids” Day of Action’s nationwide movement.

PRPE President Chris Cardenas told PRP, “The reason why we came down today is to protest cuts to the Department of Education. Those cuts could affect up to 26 million students with disabilities from those socioeconomic backgrounds. And the funds that are there are really there to help level the playing field for students that do have these kinds of disabilities. And it’s important that we protect that and not let the federal government shut it down.”

Local educators and residents gathered along Spring Street across from Paso Robles Inn — dressed in apple red — to rally for education. According to Cardenas, educators and parents wore red as part of the “Red for Ed” movement: a grassroots movement of educators and parents that advocates for public schools and better working conditions for teachers.

“I hope that Washington gets wind of it because there are small towns across our nation that are doing the very same thing today … I hope that people will get out of this is that students are important and it’s important that we continue to fund our students and support our students regardless of our political backgrounds,” Cardenas added.

One Paso Robles resident came down to join the rally and wasn’t exactly welcomed upon his arrival. Kevin Siegel joined the rally with a 2024 Trump flag and his 5-year-old son. Some other protestors expressed fear at his arrival; others called Siegel a Nazi, trash, and other obscenities. It should be noted that these comments came from individuals who were not wearing red shirts and holding signs not pertaining to education.

Kevin Siegel, a supporter of President Donald Trump, joined the Paso Robles Public Educators rally against cuts to the Department of Education with a 2024 Trump flag and his 5-year-old son. Siegel said he came to rally to find “common ground” with the mostly Democrat-leaning group of demonstrators. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Siegel said he heard there was going to be a protest for school funding, “I was like, you know what? I’m gonna make a sign. I’m gonna bring my Trump flag and maybe we could find some common ground.”

However, some still seemed confused by his presence and were intrigued to either speak to him and ask why he was there or choose to avoid him altogether.

He told PRP, “You don’t just have to be a Democrat to want school funding. You don’t have to be Republican and only want to cut school funding … my son’s 5 years old, so I [wanted to] bring him out and have him hold his sign and maybe [see that] this is important … They’re ideologically captured, they see the Trump thing and then they just ascribe a whole set of beliefs to that person based on them holding the Trump flag … I just [wanted] to bring my flag out here and wave around and say, look, we also want school [funding].”

But when the rally came to a close around 5 p.m., Siegel was greeted by some of the protestors who thanked him for coming and they had a quick and healthy discussion — agreeing on some ideals and agreeing to disagree on others.

Photo by Camille DeVaul

