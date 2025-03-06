Studios on the Park showcases works by San Luis Obispo County female artists

PASO ROBLES — Studios on the Park is set to unveil a new exhibition featuring a collection of art by San Luis Obispo County women in celebration of Women’s History Month. The show, guest curated by Lena Rushing, is called “Women’sWork” and will be held from March 1 to April 27 in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park.

The exhibition will showcase artists who challenge patriarchal norms, practice empathy, protest fascism, and find catharsis in expressing themselves through a variety of mediums. These artists define “women’s work” as deconstructing gender norms, fighting for equality, and exercising intersectional feminism. The exhibition had an opening reception on March 1, with another reception set for April 5, from 6 to 9 p.m., featuring live music and wine available for purchase.

Studios on the Park (Studios) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios on the Park realizes its commitment by making the creative process available to the public. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. Studios features artists working in a variety ofmedia, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national and international artists.A gift from the Up Front Gallery is also a gift to Studios — all purchases support the arts programming for children, teens and adults.

“Women’s Work” can be seen Sunday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. and Friday & Saturday from

12 to 9 p.m. For more information on this exhibition, visit studiosonthepark.org/events/womens-work

Feature Image: “Record of My Thoughts” by Jenny Ashley will be just one piece of art in the “Women’s Work” exhibition at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Photo provided by Studios on the Park

