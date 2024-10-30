Hispanic Business Association and Paso Robles Main Street Association collaborate to showcase local traditions and talent

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles City Park was alive this past Saturday, Oct. 26, for the first annual Dia de los Muertos Festival. The event welcomed the community to learn about the cultural holiday and enjoy entertainment from local dancing groups.

The festival was presented by the Hispanic Business Association (HBA) and the Paso Robles Main Street Association.

“Today’s event is something that I’ve been working on, and it’s been a vision of mine. My Hispanic Business Association Association started in 2012, and I have often asked the City of Paso [Robles] to allow me to have something in the downtown park,” HBA Program Director Maria Elena Garcia told Paso Robles Press.

Garcia explains she was often offered to hold the event at another city park but she envisioned the event in the heart of Paso Robles at the Downtown City Park.

“This is something that I feel it’s part of our culture that we celebrate, and we’ve never been able to do that in the Downtown City Park,” she adds. “I feel deep in my heart that it’s [approved for downtown] because I partnered with [Paso Robles Main Street] Association, but it doesn’t matter. It got done.”

Garcia says that with the city’s population at 35 percent Hispanic, the event displays the community’s culture and traditions and was a day for education. The festival was warm and welcoming and the park remained full for its entirety.

Emcee and member of HBA Francisco Ramirez explains the holiday, “We decided to get together and do the celebration of Dia de los Muertos, which in Spanish means celebration of life — to celebrate those loved ones that have left us and gone ahead of us and remember them.”

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated throughout Latin America and Ramirez shares that the celebration runs from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 with each day holding its own significance. Some community members created ofrendas in and outside of the Carnegie Library (Paso Robles Historical Society and Museum). The ofrendas are structures dedicated to the deceased, where photos are displayed alongside mementos that remind them of their loved ones.

The marigold flower — flor de muerto — is used throughout Dia de los Muertos celebrations as they are known to be the “flowers of the dead” due to their bright colors and fragrance that are said to attract souls to the altar. They offer a bright and cheery aspect to the bitter subject of death.

“It is a time where we allow them to come back to our lives, remember them, and allow their spirits to be within us, is what my understanding is from my mother and others in the past is when we let them come back and join us again here once more like it was before, like they were here next to us dancing, sitting down, whatever memories we have with them that we cherish,” said Ramirez who shared that the celebration for him is about remembering his mother and the special memories he has making tamales with her.

Throughout the festival were food vendors, an artisan market, face painting, and performances. Different groups of dancers that performed were from different parts of Mexico, including La Danza Tonantzin de Arroyo Grande, Folklorico Ballet Flor Del Luna, and the Nueva Esperanza Glen Speck de Paso Robles.

Photos by Camille DeVaul/PRP

Glen Speck Elementary Folklorico Club leader Irma Vega Moreno brought the group back this year after the club had to take a few years off due to COVID. Folklorico has been a passion for Moreno and Saturday was her student’s first live performance outside of campus.

The group of nearly 30 students welcomes all to join them. Moreno explained, “We have African American students, we have some American students, and Latinos. That’s really important because we get that multicultural [influence] in there, learning about each other.”

Moreno is looking forward to seeing the program grow to more campuses and even begin to include learning dances from various cultures. Learning Folklorico brought Moreno closer to her culture, having moved to America from Mexico when she was only 3 years old. Moreno said she felt disconnected to her culture until she was introduced to this style of dance. Now, Moreno has performed all over the state and in Mexico. She gave a solo performance on Saturday that was filled with joy and beautiful movements.

“There’s all different types of community groups.

We’re hoping that we can all come together and make it even better. Because, you know, we all have our purpose, which is a great purpose … when we come together, I feel that’s what makes it better. So, the more unity there is, the more we can share. There’s always room for everybody,” Moreno says.

Garcia was appreciative of the help she received from Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Director Norma Moye. Moye helped Garcia get the festival approved by the city, which she says was giving her many restrictions to hold the event.

“I partnered with her because she’s a great influence on the city. They listen to her,” said Garcia.

The HBA is looking forward to bringing the Dia de los Muertos festival back again next year. For more information on the Hispanic Business Association, visit hispanicbusinessassociation.org

