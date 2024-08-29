PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School Class of 1974 will be celebrating its 50-year class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 19. The planning team members have located more than half of their 206 classmates, and the search for classmates continues.

Reunion planning chair Carol Stratton-Holliday said, “We are looking for classmates near and far to join in the celebration. Our goal is to reach as many classmates as possible with our flyer invitation and get them to the celebration.”

The deadline to register and pay to attend the reunion is Sept. 1 — time is running out. The planning team has created a fun-filled weekend of events, beginning with a no-host meet and greet at the Backyard in Paso Robles on the evening of Friday, Oct. 18. Saturday, Oct. 19, the evening’s main event will be at the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum with dinner, dancing, raffles, and lots of storytelling. The weekend will round out on Sunday, Oct. 20, in the downtown city park with brunch.

Saturday’s dinner and drinks and Sunday’s brunch and drinks are included in the $40 registration fee.

For more information, contact the reunion planning team via email at pasohigh1974@gmail.com or join the Facebook group called “Class of 1974” or contact classmate Ellen (Iffert) Roof at 805-674-3639.

